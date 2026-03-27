Deyvison De Los Santos headshot

Deyvison De Los Santos News: Joining big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

The Marlins are expected to recall De Los Santos from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

De Los Santos failed to make the Opening Day roster after going 4-for-14 in the Grapefruit League, but he's now due to join the big club one game into the Marlins' season. His call-up could indicate a trip to the IL is coming for Christopher Morel, who was scratched from Thursday's lineup with an oblique strain. If that's the case, De Los Santos may make a few starts at first base in Miami.

Deyvison De Los Santos
Miami Marlins
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