Deyvison De Los Santos News: May begin season at Triple-A

De Los Santos seems likely to begin the season with Triple-A Jacksonville, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Acquired from the Diamondbacks in the A.J. Puk trade, the 21-year-old led the minors in home runs last season with 40 over 137 games split between Double-A and Triple-A, and he could provide a power-starved Marlins lineup with a legitimate long-ball threat if he can win a starting job in spring training. De Los Santos also struck out 144 times in those 137 contests while only drawing 33 walks however, and Miami may want him to prove his plate discipline has taken a step forward before beginning his big-league service clock. Defensively, De Los Santos would likely be limited to DH in the majors, although he did play 108 games at first base in 2024.