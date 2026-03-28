Deyvison De Los Santos News: Officially promoted

The Marlins recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

With Christopher Morel (oblique) headed for the IL, De Los Santos will come up from the minors for his MLB debut and could take over as Miami's primary first baseman, though the Marlins may also continue to start Connor Norby at first. The 22-year-old De Los Santos slashed .240/.309/.356 with 11 homers, 52 RBI and 53 runs scored with Jacksonville last year but started 2026 on the right track, going 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in the Triple-A opener.