Deyvison De Los Santos headshot

Deyvison De Los Santos News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 12:39pm

The Marlins recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

This was the expected move after Grffin Conine suffered a torn left hamstring Thursday, necessitating a move to the 10-day injured list. De Los Santos made his major-league debut earlier this season, appearing in one game, and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double.

Deyvison De Los Santos
Miami Marlins
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