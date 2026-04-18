Deyvison De Los Santos headshot

Deyvison De Los Santos News: Returning to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

De Los Santos will be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

De Los Santos was recalled April 10 and has started two games since. He has one hit across five at-bats in that span, though he'll return to Jacksonville in a corresponding move for the return of Kyle Stowers (oblique).

Deyvison De Los Santos
Miami Marlins
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