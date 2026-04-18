Deyvison De Los Santos News: Returning to minors
De Los Santos will be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
De Los Santos was recalled April 10 and has started two games since. He has one hit across five at-bats in that span, though he'll return to Jacksonville in a corresponding move for the return of Kyle Stowers (oblique).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deyvison De Los Santos See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deyvison De Los Santos See More