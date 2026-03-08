Deyvison De Los Santos News: Sent packing from big-league camp
The Marlins optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
De Los Santos, 22, is heading into his second season as a member of the Marlins' 40-man roster but is still waiting to make his MLB debut. Before garnering a look in the big leagues, De Los Santos will need to tap into more power production after taking a step backward in his development at Jacksonville during the 2025 campaign. After posting a .277 ISO between the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2024, De Los Santos dropped all the way down to .119 over his 440 plate appearances with Jacksonville last season.
