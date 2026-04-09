Deyvison De Los Santos News: Set to be recalled
The Marlins will recall De Los Santos from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Friday's game in Detroit, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
He's expected to be the roster replacement for Griffin Conine (hamstring), who is bound for the 10-day injured list. De Los Santos was up briefly with the big club earlier this season, going 1-for-2 with a double. He's an option for playing time between first base and designated hitter, though an everyday role is unlikely.
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