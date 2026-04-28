Didier Fuentes headshot

Didier Fuentes News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Atlanta recalled Fuentes from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

He'll give the club some length in the bullpen for the next few days while Dylan Lee is on the paternity list. Fuentes has made one spot start and one long relief appearance for Atlanta this season, allowing five runs with an 11:2 K:BB over seven innings of work. The 20-year-old boasts a 2.16 ERA and 20:6 K:BB across 16.2 frames this season with Gwinnett.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
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