Didier Fuentes News: Beginning in long relief
Atlanta plans to utilize Fuentes as a long reliever for the first couple weeks of the season before sending him to work as a starter at Triple-A Gwinnett, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It was reported Saturday that Fuentes would be included on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, and it's not a surprise he'll work in long relief after covering at least three frames in each of his three Grapefruit League appearances. The 20-year-old righty was dominant this spring, finishing with a 17:0 K:BB across nine scoreless and hitless innings. Fuentes may not open the campaign in Atlanta's rotation, but he could still get that opportunity at some point in 2026.
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