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Didier Fuentes News: Could get promoted this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 1:44pm

Fuentes had has start with Triple-A Gwinnett skipped Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta is currently in the midst of a stretch of 10 games in 10 days, so holding Fuentes back gives the team the option to call him up either for a spot start to buy the rest of the rotation some rest, or to work in long relief. Even if he doesn't get promoted, skipping his start would give the 20-year-old right-hander some extra rest to help monitor his workload as he has yet to throw more than 75.2 innings in a season. Fuentes has had an outstanding start to the campaign, posting a combined 24:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings between Triple-A and the majors with a 2.18 ERA and 0.82 WHIP. With Spencer Strider (oblique) closing in on his 2026 debut, however, there likely isn't a permanent spot available in the rotation for the top prospect just yet.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
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