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Didier Fuentes News: Dominates again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Fuentes struck out eight over four perfect innings of relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The 20-year-old right-hander fired 34 of 50 pitches for strikes after taking the mound to begin the sixth inning, although he was facing a lineup of Philly bench players and minor leaguers. Fuentes has been arguably the most impressive pitcher in camp this year for Atlanta, posting an eye-popping 17:0 K:BB over nine scoreless, hitless innings across three spring appearances, and the only baserunner he allowed during that dominant stretch came on a hit-by-pitch. Fuentes is still expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he's making a strong case to win an Opening Day spot on a team that's lost three starting options to injury this spring, and which is expected to deploy a six-man rotation over the first couple weeks of the campaign.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
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