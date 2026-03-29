Didier Fuentes News: Excels in long relief

Fuentes struck out four and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk across four innings of relief in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Royals.

Following an outstanding spring training in which he turned in a 0.66 ERA, 0.22 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB across 13.2 innings, Fuentes was able to clinch a spot on the Opening Day roster. Though Atlanta has an opening in its rotation while Spencer Strider is on the mend from an oblique injury, Fuentes looks like he'll have to settle for a multi-inning relief role early on. In his season debut Sunday, Fuentes ended up piggybacking starter Grant Holmes, covering the final four frames after Holmes worked the first five. With only four swinging strikes on 56 pitches, Fuentes didn't look as dominant as he had been in the Grapefruit League, but he pounded the zone and was able to limit hard contact. Jose Suarez or Martin Perez would appear to be the leading candidates to get the ball when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday against the Athletics, but Fuentes has done his part thus far to earn a look in the rotation at some point this season.