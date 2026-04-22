Didier Fuentes News: Heading back to minors

Atlanta will option Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Fuentes was recalled from the minors to start Wednesday's game against Washington and will now head back down after giving up four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over three innings. The 20-year-old righty owns a 2.16 ERA at Triple-A and is viewed as one of the top prospects in Atlanta's farm system, so he will likely receive more opportunities to showcase his talents at the major-league level this season. JR Ritchie is slated to come up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.