Didier Fuentes headshot

Didier Fuentes News: Heading back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Atlanta will option Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Fuentes was recalled from the minors to start Wednesday's game against Washington and will now head back down after giving up four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over three innings. The 20-year-old righty owns a 2.16 ERA at Triple-A and is viewed as one of the top prospects in Atlanta's farm system, so he will likely receive more opportunities to showcase his talents at the major-league level this season. JR Ritchie is slated to come up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago