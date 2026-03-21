Didier Fuentes News: Makes Opening Day roster

Fuentes will make Atlanta's Opening Day roster as a part of the team's bullpen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fuentes earned his spot on the team's Opening Day roster after a strong spring training, striking out 17 batters over nine scoreless, hitless innings in three Grapefruit League games. The 20-year-old right-hander will serve out of the bullpen to open the season, though he could slot into the rotation quickly as Atlanta plays 13 games in 13 days to begin its campaign.