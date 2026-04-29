Didier Fuentes headshot

Didier Fuentes News: Nabs first career hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 7:54am

Fuentes walked one and struck out one in two scoreless innings of relief Tuesday to record his first hold of the season in a 5-2 win over the Tigers.

The rookie right-hander took over from Martin Perez to begin the sixth inning and knifed through Detroit's hitters on just 22 pitches (12 strikes) to pick up his first career hold. Fuentes will remain in the big-league bullpen at least until Dylan Lee is back from the paternity list, but Atlanta will likely send him back to Triple-A Gwinnett at some point to continue developing as a starter. Through nine MLB innings this season, Fuentes has a 12:3 K:BB, albeit with a 5.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago