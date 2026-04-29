Didier Fuentes News: Nabs first career hold

Fuentes walked one and struck out one in two scoreless innings of relief Tuesday to record his first hold of the season in a 5-2 win over the Tigers.

The rookie right-hander took over from Martin Perez to begin the sixth inning and knifed through Detroit's hitters on just 22 pitches (12 strikes) to pick up his first career hold. Fuentes will remain in the big-league bullpen at least until Dylan Lee is back from the paternity list, but Atlanta will likely send him back to Triple-A Gwinnett at some point to continue developing as a starter. Through nine MLB innings this season, Fuentes has a 12:3 K:BB, albeit with a 5.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.