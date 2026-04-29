Didier Fuentes News: Nabs first career hold
Fuentes walked one and struck out one in two scoreless innings of relief Tuesday to record his first hold of the season in a 5-2 win over the Tigers.
The rookie right-hander took over from Martin Perez to begin the sixth inning and knifed through Detroit's hitters on just 22 pitches (12 strikes) to pick up his first career hold. Fuentes will remain in the big-league bullpen at least until Dylan Lee is back from the paternity list, but Atlanta will likely send him back to Triple-A Gwinnett at some point to continue developing as a starter. Through nine MLB innings this season, Fuentes has a 12:3 K:BB, albeit with a 5.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a CloseYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge8 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More