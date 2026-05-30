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Didier Fuentes News: Nabs fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Fuentes (4-0) picked up the win Friday over the Reds, giv8ing up one hit and striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The 20-year-old right-hander took the mound in the fifth inning with Atlanta ahead 4-2 after Grant Holmes got the hook, and while Fuentes did allow an inherited runner to score, he did enough to be credited with the win. He's been tagged for an earned run in only one of his 11 appearances in May, posting a 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 12.2 innings on the month. His long-term future still lies in the rotation, but Fuentes is giving Atlanta valuable long-relief innings this season.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
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