Didier Fuentes News: Recalled to start Wednesday's game
Atlanta recalled Fuentes from Triple-A Gwinnett and will have him start Wednesday in Washington.
Wednesday had been Martin Perez's turn in the Atlanta rotation, but he will be pushed back a day. Fuentes was due for another chance at the major-league level, having tossed four innings of one-run ball in a long-relief outing earlier this season and boasting a 2.16 ERA and 20:6 K:BB in 16.2 frames with Gwinnett. With Spencer Strider (oblique) due back from the injured list soon, Fuentes could be in line for just one start with Atlanta, though he could make that decision difficult if he pitches well Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends EmergeYesterday
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More