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Didier Fuentes News: Recalled to start Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 6:49am

Atlanta recalled Fuentes from Triple-A Gwinnett and will have him start Wednesday in Washington.

Wednesday had been Martin Perez's turn in the Atlanta rotation, but he will be pushed back a day. Fuentes was due for another chance at the major-league level, having tossed four innings of one-run ball in a long-relief outing earlier this season and boasting a 2.16 ERA and 20:6 K:BB in 16.2 frames with Gwinnett. With Spencer Strider (oblique) due back from the injured list soon, Fuentes could be in line for just one start with Atlanta, though he could make that decision difficult if he pitches well Wednesday.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
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