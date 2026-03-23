Didier Fuentes News: Remains in line for relief role

Manager Walt Weiss indicated that he still plans to deploy Fuentes out of the bullpen to begin the season, even after Atlanta announced Monday that Spencer Strider (oblique) will open the 2026 campaign on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Strider had been scheduled to make his final spring start Monday against the Pirates, but that assignment will instead fall to Fuentes after Strider was scratched due to an oblique strain. Though Fuentes' pitching schedule aligns with Strider's, Atlanta doesn't intend to deviate from its early-season plan with the 20-year-old righty, who is expected to work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for the first couple weeks of the season before moving to Triple-A Gwinnett to resume starting. Jose Suarez and Martin Perez are the leading candidates to replace Strider in the rotation when his first turn comes up March 31 versus the Athletics, but Fuentes may not have to wait long for a starting opportunity with the big club if he continues to dazzle in relief for the big club and in the rotation at Gwinnett. Fuentes was one of the stars of spring training for Atlanta, tossing nine scoreless, no-hit frames while posting a 17:0 K:BB over his three Grapefruit League outings.