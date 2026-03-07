Didier Fuentes News: Scheduled to pitch Saturday
Fuentes (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Grapefruit league game against the Orioles, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fuentes ended the 2025 season on the 7-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. He appeared in 13 games between three levels in the minors last year and finished with a 1-7 record with a 3.73 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 71:16 K:BB across 57 innings. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Fuentes will likely open the 2026 season in Triple-A but should get some turns in Atlanta's rotation, given that he started in four games for the parent club in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Didier Fuentes See More