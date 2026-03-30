Didier Fuentes headshot

Didier Fuentes News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Atlanta optioned Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Fuentes wasn't going to be available to pitch for a few days after allowing one earned run over four relief innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He will enter the Gwinnett rotation so he can stay stretched out and could get an opportunity to start some games with Atlanta sooner rather than later if he gets off to a hot start. Martin Perez is taking Fuentes' spot on the active roster.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
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