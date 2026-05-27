Didier Fuentes News: Still viewed as future starter
Fuentes will likely remain in a long-relief role this season unless Atlanta endures further injuries in the rotation, but his long-term future is still as a starting pitcher, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports. "Developing starters in the bullpen used to be the blueprint in this game," manager Walt Weiss said Monday. "I think you have to identify the guys that can benefit, and (Fuentes) is one of those guys."
The right-hander doesn't turn 21 years old for another few weeks, but Fuentes has been impressive in the big-league bullpen this season, posting a 2.66 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB in 20.1 innings over 13 appearances (one start) with three wins and two holds. He had been almost exclusively a starter in the minors, but he's adjusted well to his new role. "It's thanks to the veterans in the bullpen and rotation," Fuentes said Monday via a translator. "They've taught me so much about preparation and sequencing, but at the same time, they've helped me mature as a person."
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