Diego Castillo headshot

Diego Castillo News: Grabs MiLB deal from Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Rangers signed Castillo to a minor-league contract Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Castillo had been playing in the Mexican League for Algodoneros de Union Laguna. The 28-year-old utility player is a career .208/.257/.383 hitter over parts of three big-league seasons. Castillo last appeared in the majors in 2024.

Diego Castillo
Texas Rangers
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