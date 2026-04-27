Diego Castillo News: Grabs MiLB deal from Rangers
The Rangers signed Castillo to a minor-league contract Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Castillo had been playing in the Mexican League for Algodoneros de Union Laguna. The 28-year-old utility player is a career .208/.257/.383 hitter over parts of three big-league seasons. Castillo last appeared in the majors in 2024.
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