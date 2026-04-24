Dietrich Enns headshot

Dietrich Enns Injury: Scoreless outing in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Enns (foot) threw a clean inning in a rehab outing for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Enns has made three appearances during his rehab assignment, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in 3.1 innings while posting a 4:0 K:BB. The left-hander has been on the injured list since early April due to a left foot infection, but it appears a return to the Orioles before the end of the month is in the cards if all continues to go well in the minors.

Dietrich Enns
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dietrich Enns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dietrich Enns See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
230 days ago
MLB Bets Today: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Wednesday, August 27
MLB
MLB Bets Today: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Wednesday, August 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
240 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday August 27th
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday August 27th
Author Image
Adam Warner
240 days ago
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
MLB
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
246 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
250 days ago