Dietrich Enns headshot

Dietrich Enns Injury: Sidelined by infected foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 10:14am

The Orioles placed Enns on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left foot infection.

The injury shouldn't require Enns to miss more than the minimum 15 days. Taking Enns' spot on the roster will be Brandon Young, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to serve as the Orioles' starting pitcher in Monday's game versus the White Sox.

Dietrich Enns
Baltimore Orioles
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