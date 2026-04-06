Dietrich Enns Injury: Sidelined by infected foot
The Orioles placed Enns on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left foot infection.
The injury shouldn't require Enns to miss more than the minimum 15 days. Taking Enns' spot on the roster will be Brandon Young, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to serve as the Orioles' starting pitcher in Monday's game versus the White Sox.
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