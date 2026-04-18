Dietrich Enns Injury: Starting rehab assignment Saturday
Enns (foot) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Enns landed on the 15-day injured list April 6 due to a left foot infection. He has recovered enough to go on a rehab assignment and shouldn't need more than a couple of outings before returning to the majors. Enns appeared in three games prior to his IL stint, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings.
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