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Dietrich Enns News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Orioles reinstated Enns (foot) from the injured list Saturday.

Enns made five rehab appearances in Triple-A after landing on the injured list with a foot infection, during which he allowed four earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over 6.1 innings. He'll presumably claim a middle-relief role in Baltimore's bullpen now that he's healthy, and the Orioles will send Tyler Wells to the minors to make room for Enns on the active roster.

Dietrich Enns
Baltimore Orioles
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