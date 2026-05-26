Dietrich Enns News: Booted off 40-man roster
The Orioles designated Enns for assignment Tuesday.
Enns pitched well down the stretch last season for Baltimore but has been less sharp in 2026, holding a 3.94 ERA and 13:11 K:BB over 16 frames. Because he's making $2.625 million this season, Enns is likely to clear waivers and remain in the organization at Triple-A Norfolk.
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