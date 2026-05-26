Dietrich Enns headshot

Dietrich Enns News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Orioles designated Enns for assignment Tuesday.

Enns pitched well down the stretch last season for Baltimore but has been less sharp in 2026, holding a 3.94 ERA and 13:11 K:BB over 16 frames. Because he's making $2.625 million this season, Enns is likely to clear waivers and remain in the organization at Triple-A Norfolk.

Dietrich Enns
Baltimore Orioles
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