Dietrich Enns News: MLB promotion on tap

Enns is expected to be called up from Triple-A Toledo for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Enns joined Detroit on a minor-league deal in December and will join the big club this week after posting a 2.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 71:15 K:BB across 62.1 innings (14 starts) with Toledo. The left-hander last appeared in the majors in 2021 with the Rays and had a 2.82 ERA in nine bullpen appearances, but he spent the past three seasons pitching in Japan. The Tigers haven't announced their pitching plans for Thursday, but Enns seems likely to factor into the equation since he's been working as a starter at Triple-A.