Dietrich Enns News: Remains in organization

Enns cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Enns posted a 3.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB across 16 innings for Baltimore before being dumped from the 40-man roster.