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Dietrich Enns News: Remains in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Enns cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Enns posted a 3.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB across 16 innings for Baltimore before being dumped from the 40-man roster.

Dietrich Enns
Baltimore Orioles
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