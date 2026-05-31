Dietrich Enns News: Remains in organization
Enns cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Enns posted a 3.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB across 16 innings for Baltimore before being dumped from the 40-man roster.
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