Dillon Dingler Injury: Nearing return

Dingler (elbow) is working through a return-to-play throwing progression this week and is expected to be ready to return in early March, MLB.com reports.

Dingler underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow at the end of January and has been working his way back in recent weeks. He has been taking part in all other baseball activities, and now his throwing seems to be nearly back to normal as well. With more than a month to go until Opening Day, Dingler doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing regular-season contests, and he should be Detroit's clear top catcher after a strong 2025 campaign.