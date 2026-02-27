Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler Injury: Set for spring debut at DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Dingler (elbow) is batting fifth as the designated hitter in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 27-year-old catcher is coming back from arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, which he underwent in January, and he's still working through his throwing progression. Dingler has been fully participating in all other baseball activities, so he'll enter the lineup Friday as the DH. He could gain full clearance within the next week and should be good to go for the start of the regular season.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
