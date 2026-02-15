Dillon Dingler Injury: Still limited in throwing program

The Tigers announced Sunday that Dingler (elbow) is working his way through a throwing progression, but he's completing all other baseball activities, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After a Gold Glove-winning 2025 campaign, Dingler underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Jan. 28 and is still working his way back to full strength. While Dingler will need to prove by the end of camp that he can throw at his usual velocity and distance in order to avoid a stint on the injured list to open the season, he should be able to pick up at-bats as a designated hitter during Grapefruit League games in the meantime.