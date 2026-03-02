Dillon Dingler Injury: Throwing to bases Tuesday
Dingler (elbow) is scheduled to advance to throwing to bases Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Dingler has been eased into a throwing program in Tigers camp after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January. The 27-year-old has seen action in a couple Grapefruit League contests as a designated hitter, but it's unclear when he will be ready to catch in a spring training game. As long as he continues to progress without setbacks, Dingler is expected to be ready for Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30011 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher21 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30039 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions40 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions62 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More