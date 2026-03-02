Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler Injury: Throwing to bases Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Dingler (elbow) is scheduled to advance to throwing to bases Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Dingler has been eased into a throwing program in Tigers camp after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January. The 27-year-old has seen action in a couple Grapefruit League contests as a designated hitter, but it's unclear when he will be ready to catch in a spring training game. As long as he continues to progress without setbacks, Dingler is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
