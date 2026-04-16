Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Blasts off in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Royals.

Dingler connected on his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning as he continued his strong start to the year. The Detroit catcher is slashing .283/.367/.566 with 14 RBI through 16 games. Dingler's .933 OPS would easily be a new career best and is nearly 200 points higher than the .752 OPS he posted in the regular season last year. The 27-year-old is building on his strong 2025 campaign and has established himself as a reliable fantasy option behind the plate.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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