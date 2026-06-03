Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Drives in four in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Dingler went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Getting a partial day off as the DH and batting third, Dingler supplied the biggest hit of the game when he took Nick Martinez deep for a three-run blast in the fourth inning. Dingler has been a linchpin of the Detroit offense over the last couple weeks, batting .267 (12-for-45) in his last 12 games with nine extra-base hits including six homers, along with 10 runs and 15 RBI. Wednesday's long ball was also his 14th of the year, establishing a new career high.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago