Dillon Dingler News: Getting breather Thursday
Dingler is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Minnesota.
It's a day game Thursday as the Twins and Tigers finish off a four-game series, so Dingers will get some rest. Jake Rogers is doing the catching and batting ninth as Detroit attempts to avoid the sweep.
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