Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Getting breather Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Dingler is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.

It's a well-earned day off for Dingler, who had made 20 consecutive starts (15 at catcher, five at designated hitter). Eduardo Valencia will do the catching and will bat cleanup for the Tigers.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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