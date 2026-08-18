Dillon Dingler News: Getting breather Tuesday
Dingler is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.
It's a well-earned day off for Dingler, who had made 20 consecutive starts (15 at catcher, five at designated hitter). Eduardo Valencia will do the catching and will bat cleanup for the Tigers.
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