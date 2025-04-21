Fantasy Baseball
Dillon Dingler News: Getting Monday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 2:46pm

Dingler is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Dingler started both Saturday and Sunday behind the plate after getting a rest Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench in favor of Tomas Nido on Monday. The 26-year-old is Detroit's top catching option at the moment with Jake Rogers (oblique) on the injured list, while Nido provides veteran depth. Dingler figures to return to the lineup Tuesday.

