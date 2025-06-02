Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Goes deep in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Dingler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-1 win over the White Sox.

Dingler was one of three Detroit players to go deep, including Kerry Carpenter, who crushed three long balls. That effort overshadowed Dingler, but the catcher has been quietly productive all year as he's taken hold of the starting job for the Tigers. The 26-year-old now has six long balls and a .794 OPS this season, compared to no home runs and a paltry .410 OPS for backup catcher Jake Rogers.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now