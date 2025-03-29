Dillon Dingler News: Goes yard in first start of season

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

After Jake Rogers got the nod behind the plate in the Tigers' opener Thursday, it was Dingler's turn Friday and he made an immediate impact with his bat when he launched a second-inning solo shot off Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 26-year-old backstop then nearly played hero with a two-run triple in the top of the 10th, only for Beau Brieske to blow the save in the bottom of the frame. Dingler flashed some big power in the minors, including 17 homers in only 71 games at Triple-A Toledo in 2024, and if the second-round pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft gets rolling, he could muscle his way into a significant role for Detroit.