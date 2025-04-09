Dillon Dingler News: Goes yard, should play regularly

Dingler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Yankees.

With Jake Rogers suffering an oblique strain while warming up prior to the game and landing on the injured list, Dingler stepped into the lineup and should see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish for the foreseeable future. He made the most of his appointment into the starting nine Tuesday, capping a three-run fourth inning with a solo blast off Carlos Carrasco. Despite having been on the shorter end of a timeshare with Rogers through the first 11 games of the season, Dingler ranks second on the team with seven RBI.