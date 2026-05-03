Dillon Dingler News: Heading to bench Sunday
Dingler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
After making starts behind the plate in the first two games of the series, Dingler will receive a breather for Sunday's finale. Jake Rogers will fill in behind plate for Dingler, who has raised his OPS to .825 for the season after going 6-for-17 with three extra-base hits and a walk over his last five games.
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