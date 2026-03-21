Dillon Dingler News: Hits first spring home run
Dingler went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
After his spring training debut was delayed due to arthroscopic right elbow surgery in the offseason, Dingler got off to a slow start at the plate. However, the catcher has been a bit better lately, going 4-for-12 with the homer over his last four Grapefruit League contests. Dingler appears to be rounding into form for the start of the regular season, and he'll serve as Detroit's top backstop once again in 2026.
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