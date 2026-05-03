Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Hits key home run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Dingler went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Dingler teed off with two out and two on in the first inning to stake Detroit to a 3-0 lead, giving the team all the offense it would need in the win. The catcher has cooled off some after a hot start, as he's batting just .184 over his last 10 games compared to .302 through the first 19 games of the year. Dingler's overall stat line still looks good with an .825 OPS, six home runs and 23 RBI across 29 contests.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago