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Dillon Dingler News: Hits second home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:57pm

Dingler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Dingler mashed his second home run of the year in the fourth inning with a runner on, and that gave starter Framber Valdez more than enough run support. The Detroit catcher has put a slow, injury-delayed start to spring training behind him, as he's hit the ground running with a .300/.364/.650 slash line and seven RBI through six games to begin the regular season.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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