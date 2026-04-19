Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Homers in four-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 6:55pm

Dingler went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Dingler was dialed in Sunday as he raised his batting average above .300 with his first four-hit effort of the season. The Detroit catcher also launched his fifth home run of the year and is now up to 18 RBI through 19 games. Dingler is emerging as a top-flight fantasy catcher, and he has a firm grip on the starting role for the Tigers with Jake Rogers around as the clear backup.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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