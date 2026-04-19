Dillon Dingler News: Homers in four-hit game
Dingler went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.
Dingler was dialed in Sunday as he raised his batting average above .300 with his first four-hit effort of the season. The Detroit catcher also launched his fifth home run of the year and is now up to 18 RBI through 19 games. Dingler is emerging as a top-flight fantasy catcher, and he has a firm grip on the starting role for the Tigers with Jake Rogers around as the clear backup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More