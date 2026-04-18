Dillon Dingler News: Idle Saturday
Dingler is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Dingler will take a breather after going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Friday's extra-inning loss to Boston. Jake Rogers will start behind home plate and bat ninth while catching pitches from Tarik Skubal.
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