Dingler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Padres.

Dingler has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers in the absence of Jake Rogers (oblique), as the former is batting .277 with a .780 OPS and three long balls across 18 games. Last regular season, Dingler batted just .167 with a .505 OPS and one home run in 27 appearances.