Dillon Dingler News: Launches two-run homer
Dingler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.
Dingler went yard in the third inning off Erick Fedde, and now he's gone deep in three of his last eight games despite hitting just .214 over that span. Dingler looks set to have a career-best season from a power perspective in 2026. He already has 11 homers with 34 RBI and a .787 OPS in 52 games this season, compared to the 13 homers, 57 RBI and .725 OPS he posted across 126 games in 2025.
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