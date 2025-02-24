Dillon Dingler News: Pops first spring home run

Dingler went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Dingler saw 27 games of action during his MLB debut in 2024, and his role figures to grow this year as the presumed Opening Day backup to Jake Rogers behind the plate. If Dingler impresses during camp and gets off to a hot start in the regular season, he could even push Rogers for starting duties, as the former struggled last year with a .197/.255/.352 slash line. Either way, both catchers should have some fantasy utility in deeper formats, though they figure to cap each other's value to a degree while splitting time.